Matheson had a pair of assists in Monday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Maybe it's something about seeing the Devils, but Matheson now has five assists on the year and three of them have come against New Jersey. He might be worth starting in your daily lineup on March 1 when the Panthers face the Devils again, but for the time being, that's about it for his fantasy usefulness.

