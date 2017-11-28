Panthers' Mike Matheson: Contributes two points in win
Matheson had a pair of assists in Monday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.
Maybe it's something about seeing the Devils, but Matheson now has five assists on the year and three of them have come against New Jersey. He might be worth starting in your daily lineup on March 1 when the Panthers face the Devils again, but for the time being, that's about it for his fantasy usefulness.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Collects helper in loss•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Signs eight-year deal•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Two points in last 24 games•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Playing well in rookie season•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Earns rare point Monday•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Warming bench Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...