Panthers' Mike Matheson: Dishes for another score
Matheson generated an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.
Florida's 23rd overall pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Matheson continues to progress at a steady clip. He's up to 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) through 63 games, while averaging close to a full minute on the power play. The 24-year-old is also showing well defensively, having redirected 99 shots after amassing 118 of those as a rookie last season. He has plenty of untapped upside for fantasy owners in future campaigns, so consider buying low while he's not yet a household name.
