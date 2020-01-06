Panthers' Mike Matheson: Finds offensive game
Matheson picked up an assist in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Sunday.
Through 15 games in December, Matheson scored four goals and eight points with 25 shots on goal. Early in the season Matheson was struggling to pick up points, recording only two in his first 21 games. Despite picking up the offensive pace, Matheson is only on pace to score 21 points after back-to-back 27 point seasons.
