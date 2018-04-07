Panthers' Mike Matheson: Fined for second diving incident
Matheson was hit with a $2,000 fine for a diving/embellishment infraction against Ottawa on March 29, the Sun-Sentinel reports.
According to this report, Matheson had already received a warning for diving while facing the Blue Jackets on Jan. 7, therefore, the league is able to start deducting from his paycheck as a repeat offender. Still, this will have no impact on his fantasy value with two games remaining in the regular season. Matheson has recorded 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) through 79 games.
