Panthers' Mike Matheson: Gets first goal of season
Matheson scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
Not only was it his first goal, but it was also his first point. And it took seven games. Matheson was tagged as a possible breakout candidate this season, but he's going to need to step up significantly to make that happen.
