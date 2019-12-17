Matheson scored a goal in Monday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Just three games after scoring his first goal of the year, Matheson managed to squeak through another. Jonathan Huberdeau swung around the net and fed Matheson at the left circle, who blasted it on goal. Senator's goalie Anders Nilsson got most of the puck, but it found its way into the net. Matheson now has four points in 27 games this season.