Matheson scored his sixth goal of the season in a 4-3 win over the Kings on Thursday.

After picking up only two points in his first 23 games, Matheson has kickstarted his offensive game. Over his past 17 games, he has scored six goals and 10 points while moving back up to the first defensive pairing with Aaron Ekblad. If he keeps up this new offensive pace he's worth a look as a depth option in bigger fantasy leagues.