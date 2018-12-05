Panthers' Mike Matheson: Goes coast-to-coast
Matheson scored for the first time in 16 games during a 5-0 win over the Bruins on Tuesday.
Matheson started in his own zone and carried the puck past the Bruins' skaters to pot a goal of his own in an impressive effort. The 24-year-old had 27 points last season and is well on his way to passing that mark this season as he already has 12.
