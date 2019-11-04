Panthers' Mike Matheson: 'Good chance' to play Thursday
Coach Joel Quenneville said Matheson (undisclosed) has a "good chance" to play Thursday against the Capitals, David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
The Panthers initially pegged Matheson with a 10-14 day recovery Oct. 24, and Thursday marks exactly 14 days since that report. Matheson will still need to get through the next couple days of practice without a relapse, but it appears he's on track to gear up against the Metropolitan Division leaders.
