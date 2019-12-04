Matheson fired four shots on goal in 12:46 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

After starting the season in the top four, Matheson has been moved down to the defense's bottom pairing. That has hit Matheson's ice time, knocking him down to below 14 minutes per game over the last three games. The 25-year-old has not had a great season, recording only two points with a minus-11 rating in 22 games.