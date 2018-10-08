Panthers' Mike Matheson: Leads team in ice time Saturday
Matheson logged a team-high 25:27 in ice time during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. The defenseman also added two shots and a hit.
Matheson only had three games last season with higher time on ice total as the Panthers leaned on their top three after starting goalie Roberto Luongo went down halfway through the game with an injury. The 24-year-old also anchored a penalty kill with Mark Pysyk that forced the high-powered Lightning power play to go 0-for-3.
