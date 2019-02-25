Matheson (lower body) is out for Monday's game against the Avalanche, and doubtful to play Tuesday against the Coyotes as well.

If you are looking for a sliver of hope for the defenseman, though, they are considering the possibility that Matheson will return Thursday against the Golden Knights. These will be the third and fourth games that the 24-year-old has missed should expectations become reality. Matheson has averaged 21:56 per game in ice time, so without him, the Panthers have to really work some magic to fill that minutes void.