Panthers' Mike Matheson: Physical in loss
Matheson threw two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Blocking shots are Matheson's specialty, he led the team last season with 132, but hits are pretty rare for the 25-year-old. He had only 63 hits in total last season, only 14th on his own team.
