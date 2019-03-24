Panthers' Mike Matheson: Picks up late misconduct
Matheson was given a 10-minute game misconduct with 30 seconds left in the game during Saturday's big 7-3 loss to the Bruins.
On top of his penalty minutes, Matheson filled the score sheet with one shot, five hits and a block. He also ended the game a minus-2, bringing his season rating down to a minus-24 -- worst on the team and bottom ten in the league.
