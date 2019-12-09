Panthers' Mike Matheson: Pots first of season
Matheson scored his first goal of the season in a 5-1 win over the Sharks on Sunday.
It has been a rough start to the season for Matheson -- who managed only two points and a minus-9 rating through his first 23 games -- but hopefully Sunday's goal breaks the ice for the 25-year-old. He has recorded back-to-back 27-point seasons but is on pace to only hit 10 this year.
