Panthers' Mike Matheson: Pots game-winner against Leafs
Matheson scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
The blueliner also chipped in two shots, two hits, a blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Matheson's fantasy contributions this season have been minimal, and the 24-year-old now has three goals and 16 points through 44 games to go along with a brutal minus-22 rating -- the second-worst mark in the NHL, ahead of only teammate Jonathan Huberdeau's minus-23.
