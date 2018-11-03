Matheson delivered a power-play assist in a 4-2 Global Series win over the Jets on Friday.

The Panthers were superb on the power play in front of the Finnish crowd, with Matheson adding a secondary apple on Mike Hoffman's second-period tally. A top-pairing defenseman for the Cats, Matheson now has a three-game point streak comprised of one goal and two helpers. The defenseman was a first-round draft pick in 2012, so we know he has it in him to be a dependable two-way contributor and possibly exceed his career-best output of 27 points from the 2017-18 campaign.