Panthers' Mike Matheson: Produces helper in return
Matheson (lower body) registered an assist in his return from injury, in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday.
After missing four contests with the injury, Matheson skated a game-leading 28:32, while adding four blocked shots and two shots on goal. He has 21 points in 57 games this season, but fantasy owners are likely concerned with his minus-24 rating.
