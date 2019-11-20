Panthers' Mike Matheson: Produces helper in win
Matheson picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
Bumped down to the third pairing, Matheson saw a season-low 14:15 in ice time, but still managed to pick up his second assist of the season. The 25-year-old has had a rough start, with only two points through 16 games while sporting a minus-8 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.