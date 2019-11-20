Play

Matheson picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Bumped down to the third pairing, Matheson saw a season-low 14:15 in ice time, but still managed to pick up his second assist of the season. The 25-year-old has had a rough start, with only two points through 16 games while sporting a minus-8 rating.

