Panthers' Mike Matheson: Remains sidelined
Matheson (lower body) won't play Saturday against LA, NHL.com reports.
Matheson will miss a second straight game Saturday, but his injury isn't believed to be overly serious, so he could be ready to return as soon as Monday against Colorado. Once healthy, the 24-year-old blueliner will likely bounce Ian McCoshen from the lineup.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Effectively ruled out Thursday•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Leaves with injury•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Scores game-winner•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Pots game-winner against Leafs•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Zeros on scoresheet again•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Goes coast-to-coast•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...