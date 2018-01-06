Matheson scored his fourth goal of the season and logged 23:48 of ice time during Friday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

With Friday's goal, Matheson is up to four tallies and 10 points through his past 18 games, and he also logged the most minutes of any Florida defenseman in this contest. Matheson won't receive a lot of hype, but there's a reason the Panthers locked him up until the 2025-26 campaign, so don't overlook him in deep settings. The 23-year-old defenseman is a solid player.