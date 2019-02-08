Matheson tallied the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Penguins on Thursday.

Two of his last three goals have been game-winners, which is quite incredible considering he only has five scores this season. But his five goals in 49 games has been disappointing. In 2017-18, he had 10 goals and 27 points; this season, he has only the five goals and 18 points along with a minus-22 rating.