Panthers' Mike Matheson: Secures overtime win for Cats
Matheson provided the game-winning goal in overtime for a 2-1 triumph over the Red Wings on Monday.
The goal -- which was a simple tap-in after Jimmy Howard was caught out of position on a sweeping save seconds beforehand -- counted as Matheson's first of the season and the eighth in the defenseman's young career. He's logging close to 20 minutes per contest, albeit with scarce playing time on the man advantage.
