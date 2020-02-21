Panthers' Mike Matheson: Set for another absence
Matheson (illness) isn't expected to suit up in Thursday's game against the Kings, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Matheson returned to Florida ahead of the team's four-game west-coast trip Tuesday so this news isn't surprising. The 25-year-old has been a steady contributor for the Panthers, accumulating 19 points in 51 games while averaging 18:06 of ice time. Josh Brown will likely continue to draw into the lineup unless Matheson re-joins the team on their road trip.
