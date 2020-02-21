Matheson (illness) isn't expected to suit up in Thursday's game against the Kings, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Matheson returned to Florida ahead of the team's four-game west-coast trip Tuesday so this news isn't surprising. The 25-year-old has been a steady contributor for the Panthers, accumulating 19 points in 51 games while averaging 18:06 of ice time. Josh Brown will likely continue to draw into the lineup unless Matheson re-joins the team on their road trip.