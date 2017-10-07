Panthers' Mike Matheson: Signs eight-year deal
Matheson signed an eight-year, $39 million contract with the Panthers on Saturday, TSN reports.
The 23-year-old blueliner played 81 games last season, scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists. Matheson fired 179 shots on goal combined with 118 blocked shots last campaign, and he's proven himself enough to be a long-term asset in Florida. He's locked into a top-four role this season and is currently paired with Alex Petrovic ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Lightning.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Two points in last 24 games•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Playing well in rookie season•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Earns rare point Monday•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Warming bench Saturday•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Putting up points early•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Nabs first NHL point•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...