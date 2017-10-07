Matheson signed an eight-year, $39 million contract with the Panthers on Saturday, TSN reports.

The 23-year-old blueliner played 81 games last season, scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists. Matheson fired 179 shots on goal combined with 118 blocked shots last campaign, and he's proven himself enough to be a long-term asset in Florida. He's locked into a top-four role this season and is currently paired with Alex Petrovic ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Lightning.