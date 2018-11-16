Panthers' Mike Matheson: Six points in last eight games
Matheson delivered two assists Thursday in a 7-3 loss to Columbus.
Boy, what a tough night for the Panthers. But Matheson was one of the most successful -- his even rating seems like a miracle considering the score. His skills suggest he could be more of an offensive contributor, but Matheson's output so far appears low. Still, stash him -- he has six points in 14 games, but all of the points have come in his last eight games. Good things should follow.
