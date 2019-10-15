Panthers' Mike Matheson: Snags first point
Matheson picked up his first point of the season in a 6-3 win over New Jersey on Monday.
The assist came on the power play, giving Matheson only his second point on the man advantage since Dec. 6, 2018. He averaged only 48 seconds on the power play last season, so don't expect him to suddenly start racking up the points.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Physical in loss•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Assists in back-to-back games•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Picks up late misconduct•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Big night off blue line•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Produces helper in return•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Back to work Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.