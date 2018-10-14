Matheson will have a phone hearing with the league for his controversial hit on Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson in Saturday's game, Sportsnet reports.

During an early third-period shift, Matheson pinned the rookie head-first along the boards and body slammed him wrestling style down to the ice. The Panthers defenseman surprisingly wasn't whistled for a penalty on the scary-looking play, but the NHL's Department of Player safety will certainly take into account how Petterrson sustained a head injury (possibly a concussion) as a result of Matheson's actions.