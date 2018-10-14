Panthers' Mike Matheson: Subject to phone hearing
Matheson will have a phone hearing with the league for his controversial hit on Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson in Saturday's game, Sportsnet reports.
During an early third-period shift, Matheson pinned the rookie head-first along the boards and body slammed him wrestling style down to the ice. The Panthers defenseman surprisingly wasn't whistled for a penalty on the scary-looking play, but the NHL's Department of Player safety will certainly take into account how Petterrson sustained a head injury (possibly a concussion) as a result of Matheson's actions.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Leads team in ice time Saturday•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Fined for second diving incident•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Dishes for another score•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Scores twice in victory•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Collects two helpers Monday•
-
Panthers' Mike Matheson: Scores against Wings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...