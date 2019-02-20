Matheson won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Sabres due to a lower-body injury.

Matheson played just 6:09 before leaving in the first period and being deemed unable to return. The 24-year-old has 20 points this year but an ugly minus-23 rating through 55 games. If he's unable to go for Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes, expect Bogdan Kiselevich to enter the lineup.