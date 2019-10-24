Matheson was hurt in Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Matheson played just 15:16 of ice time prior to leaving the game. With Aaron Ekblad's (illness) status still up in the air, the club recalled Riley Stillman in order to bolster its depth on the blue line. Barring a long-term absence, Matheson should be capable of topping the 25-point mark for a third consecutive season, giving him decent mid-range fantasy value.