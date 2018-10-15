Matheson was handed a two-game suspension Monday for his hit on Elias Pettersson.

A suspension seemed inevitable even before it was known that Pettersson suffered a concussion that will keep him out at least one week. This means that Matheson will be out until Saturday's game against the Red Wings, should he start serving his suspension immediately. That will complicate matters for the Panthers, as the 24-year-old has averaged 20:54 per game in ice time.