Panthers' Mike Matheson: Three-point eruption Tuesday
Matheson scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.
The Panthers' makeshift fourth line of Noel Acciardi between two converted blueliners in Matheson and Mark Pysyk came through with another huge effort, as the trio combined for three goals and eight points on the night. Matheson has two three-point efforts through six games in February but goose eggs in the other four games, making him a risky fantasy option regardless of his role.
