Matheson is dealing with an illness and will return to Florida ahead of Wednesday's game against Anaheim, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Florida has four games remaining in its five-game road trip, so it appears as though Matheson could be facing an extended absence. The Panthers are expected to release another update on the 25-year-old blueliner's condition in the coming days, but for now, he can be considered out indefinitely.

