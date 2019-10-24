Play

Matheson (undisclosed) is expected to be sidelined for 10-14 days, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Matheson will miss Florida's next five games at a minimum, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence. Riley Stillman will get the first crack at filling Matheson's spot in the lineup Thursday against the Flames.

