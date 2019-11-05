Panthers' Mike Matheson: Will play Thursday
Matheson (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Washington on Thursday, per George Richards of The Athletic.
Matheson missed the last five games due to his undisclosed issue. The blueliner has just one point in nine games this season, but should still be capable of topping the 25-point mark for a third straight year. As a depth scoring option, the 25-year-old probably isn't worth a lineup spot in season-long formats, but could be a sneaky value play depending on matchup in daily contests.
