Matheson (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Flames, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Matheson sidelined by an undisclosed injury, the recently recalled Riley Stillman will draw into the lineup and make his season debut against Calgary. The severity of Matheson's injury remains a mystery, but for now, he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Oilers.