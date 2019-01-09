Panthers' Mike Matheson: Zeros on scoresheet again
Matheson ended Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins with no points, no shots and a minus-one rating.
In his last 14 games, Matheson has collected only two points to go along with a minus-15 rating. Despite these numbers, Matheson continues to see over 20 minutes per game on ice as the Panthers struggle to keep afloat in the standings.
