Reilly has been a healthy scratch in Florida's first seven games of the 2023-24 season.

Reilly has been serving as the seventh defenseman on the Panthers' roster. He played in only 10 games with Boston during the 2022-23 campaign, earning one assist, 12 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 21 hits. It's unclear when he will get the opportunity to make his Florida debut. Reilly signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Panthers in July.