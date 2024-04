Hovorka signed a two-year, entry-level contract Wednesday. It will start with the 2024-25 campaign.

Hovorka had five goals, 16 points and 42 PIM in 51 contests with Ceske Budejovice HC of the Czech League in 2023-24. The 22-year-old defenseman was never drafted by an NHL squad. Hovorka will probably start next season in the minors, though he might get an opportunity to compete for an NHL roster spot during training camp.