Hovorka registered three assists in AHL Charlotte's 6-2 win over Iowa on Friday.

Hovorka is in the final year of his NHL deal. The defenseman was held off the scoresheet in Charlotte's first two games of the year. The Panthers replenished their defensive depth by claiming Donovan Sebrango off waivers from the Senators earlier this week, but if Hovorka plays well for the Checkers, he could be a call-up candidate at some point.