Schmidt logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Schmidt snapped a seven-game point drought with this performance, which was his first contribution on offense since a two-assist effort in Game 5 of the second round versus Toronto. The defenseman has maintained a spot on the Panthers' third pairing throughout the postseason. He's up to three goals, six helpers, 19 shots on net, 28 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 18 appearances.