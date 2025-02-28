Schmidt scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Schmidt scored for the first time since Jan. 25 versus the Sharks. The defenseman chips in a little offense in a third-pairing role, picking up four points over his last 11 contests. For the season, the 33-year-old has 14 points, 47 shots on net, 58 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 58 appearances. Fantasy managers could do worse for streaming options on nights with light schedules, but Schmidt doesn't produce enough in any one area to justify being a long-term addition to most rosters.