Schmidt recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Schmidt ended a six-game point drought with his helper on Anton Lundell's game-tying goal in the third period. The 33-year-old Schmidt has seen steady playing time lately, drawing over 18 minutes of ice time in four straight contests. He's helping to fill the void in the absences of Aaron Ekblad (suspension) and Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), so Schmidt should continue to see a little more usage for most of the rest of the regular season. He's at 18 points, 57 shots on net, 67 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 69 appearances.