Schmidt recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.
Schmidt ended a six-game point drought with his helper on Anton Lundell's game-tying goal in the third period. The 33-year-old Schmidt has seen steady playing time lately, drawing over 18 minutes of ice time in four straight contests. He's helping to fill the void in the absences of Aaron Ekblad (suspension) and Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), so Schmidt should continue to see a little more usage for most of the rest of the regular season. He's at 18 points, 57 shots on net, 67 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 69 appearances.
More News
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Two helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Finds twine in Thursday's win•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Sends assist in loss•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Tallies in Saturday's win•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Ends slump with assist•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Quiet in December•