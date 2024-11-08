Schmidt posted a power-play assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Schmidt has earned two helpers over his last four games, both coming on the power play. He's playing on the second unit now after mostly missing out with the man advantage early in the campaign. The 33-year-old has four points, seven shots on net, 20 hits, eight blocked shots, seven PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 13 appearances. Schmidt and Adam Boqvist appear to be competing for one spot in the lineup now that the Panthers have gotten healthy, and it's a battle Schmidt is winning.