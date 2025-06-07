Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Two more assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmidt logged two assists and two hits in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Schmidt helped out on first-period tallies by Sam Bennett (on the power play) and Seth Jones. This was Schmidt's second two-assist game in a row and his third this postseason. The defenseman is up to three goals, eight helpers, 20 shots on net, 30 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 19 appearances. He continues to make a positive impact from his third-pairing role.
