Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Adds two points at even strength

Bjugstad collected a goal and an assist Saturday, helping the Panthers edge the Lightning 5-4 at home.

The 6-foot-6 power forward missed 43 games over the last two seasons with injuries largely to blame, but he's looking vigorous in the early going. Fantasy owners with shares in the Minnesota native shouldn't fret that he's only averaged 13 minutes of ice time through the first pair of games, as he's still picking up heavy minutes (2:22) on the power play and likely is being eased in after a rough year in 2016-17.