Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Breaks goal drought in win

Bjugstad hit twine for the first time in almost two months on Wednesday, scoring a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Vancouver.

Bjugstad has quietly put together a stretch where he's scored in five of the Panthers' past six games. But you'd never know it if you were just looking for goals, as he's been scoring off assists since Dec. 19. He might not be a well-known fantasy name, but he's still a useful player in spurts.