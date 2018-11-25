Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Breaks point drought
Bjugstad collected an assist during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Bjugstad had not scored a point in four games after moving up in the lineup due to Vincent Trocheck's injury. He had done well in the bottom-six but seems to struggle offensively with more responsibility. The Panthers need Bjugstad to get in an offensive groove as they will be without Trocheck for most of the season. If the Minnesota native can't get the ball rolling, expect head coach Bob Boughner to try Jared McCann at second line center.
