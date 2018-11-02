Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Collects assist in win
Bjudstad assisted on a power-play goal early in the second period during Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Although Bjugstad was bumped down to the third line prior to Friday's game he has an assist in three of his last four games. He also threw three shots on net and was responsible for one blocked shot during the contest.
