Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Continues surge in win over Sabres
Bjugstad recorded two assists, five shots and a minor penalty during Friday's 4-1 win over Buffalo.
Skating with Aleksander Barkov and Evgenii Dadonov has been a fantasy boon for Bjugstad, as the American's collected two goals and 10 assists through his past 14 outings. Additionally, Bjugstad has provided solid peripheral numbers with 42 shots and 23 PIM during the 14-game stretch. His fantasy arrow is pointing up.
